(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 20 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday on hopes for further easing of global monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 5,488.7 points after its biggest one-day gain since July 11. The benchmark closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.25 percent at 7,172.67, having earlier hit an all-time high of 7,174.7. (Editing by Kim Coghill)