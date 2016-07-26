(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 26 Australian and New Zealand share markets barely moved on Tuesday, initially tracking commodity prices and global markets lower earlier in the day before rebounding to close up slightly.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.07 percent, or 3.94 points, to end at 5537.50.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased off slightly by 0.9 percent, or 6.92 points, to finish the session at 7310.39. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)