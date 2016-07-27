UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, July 27 Australian shares rose to their highest level in nearly a year on Wednesday as gains in commodity prices lifted resources stocks and soft inflation data boosted hopes of an interest rate cut, while New Zealand shares slipped.
The S&P/ASX 200 index nudged up 2.2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,539.7 at the close of trade, its highest finish since Aug. 6, 2015.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 8.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to finish the session at 7,301.9. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts