SYDNEY, July 29 Australian shares edged to their highest close in a year on Friday, securing a third straight week of gains, as hopes of a rate cut kept investors interested in the lead-up to earnings season, while New Zealand stocks hit a fresh record close. nL4N1AF1QI]

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 5.7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,562.3 at the close of trade, its highest since Aug. 6, 2015. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 41.8 points, or 0.6 percent, to finish the session at 7,348.1. It was up 1.7 percent for the week, its fifth consecutive weekly gain. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Kim Coghill)