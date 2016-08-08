UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 8 Australian shares closed firmer on Monday, tracking Wall Street's positive lead, with banks and industrial metals miners spearheading gains.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 40.39 points, to 5,537.8, not far off its highest since August 2015.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 39.88 points to finish the session at 7,348.3. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts