SYDNEY Aug 9 Australian and New Zealand markets were steady on Tuesday, though earnings announcements drove volatility in individual stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose slightly, picking up 14.66 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5552.5 at the close of trade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat on Tuesday, edging up 0.2 percent or 14.86 points to finish the session at 7363.16. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)