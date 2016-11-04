(Updates to close)

Nov 4 Australian shares finished at the lowest in over four months on Friday, shadowing lower U.S. stocks ahead of a U.S. presidential election next week that has investors on the edge.

Many polls show Republican candidate Donald Trump gaining ground on Democrat Hillary Clinton, seen by may as the status quo candidate, in the race for the White House.

Investors are also watching out for U.S. payrolls data later in the Global day which could impact the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate rise next month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.9 percent, or 44.75 points, at 5,180.8, the lowest since the end of June. The benchmark dropped for a fourth straight week, shedding 2 percent.

National Australia Bank shares, which traded ex-dividend, fell 6 percent, while shares in lender mortgage insurer Genworth Mortgage's plunged 7.6 percent on poor earnings.

The Australian main index incurred losses across all sectors besides utilities, which made negligible gains.

The New Zealand benchmark index also closed at its lowest since end of June, falling over 1 percent, or 70.47 points, to 6,708.47.

The benchmark lost 3.2 percent over the week, its fifth consecutive weekly decline.

(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)