Jan 31 Australian shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, joining a global selloff in equity markets after United States immigration curbs imposed by President Donald Trump dented investor confidence.

U.S. shares posted their worst day this year on Monday after Trump's Friday executive order, which barred Syrian refugees and suspended entry for citizens of seven countries, put the spotlight back on his protectionist views.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 40.6 points or 0.72 percent to 5,620.9 at the close of trade.

BHP Billiton spearheaded losses in material shares after workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile rejected the company's latest wage offer and said they were confident a strike would be approved.

Rio Tinto slipped 1.7 percent, adding to losses for the metals index, which ended 1.8 percent lower.

Financials shed 0.6 percent, with all 'Big Four' banks losing 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent.

The energy index slipped 1.7 percent to its lowest in around five weeks, following losses in oil prices that fell 5 percent from their early January peak.

Woodside Petroleum lost 2.14 percent and Beach Energy slipped 1.3 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.49 percent or 34.8 points to finish at 7,050.76.

Utility shares led losses, with Meridian Energy ending 4 percent lower.

Fuel supplier Z Energy slipped 2.3 percent, to its lowest in around three weeks, on lower fuel prices. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Borsuk)