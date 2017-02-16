(Updates to close)

Feb 16 Australian shares closed at a near two-year high on Thursday, as the drag in the telecom sector was offset by gains in financial and material stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1 percent higher, or 7.23 points, at 5,816.3, its highest close since May 5, 2015. In the previous session, the benchmark finished up 0.9 percent.

The financials index rose to its highest in over a month.

Stocks tracked Wall Street as the U.S. market indexes pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, helped by upbeat retail sales data for January and ongoing optimism that President Donald Trump will cut corporate taxes.

Three of the "Big 4" banks climbed to a five-week high, while ANZ edged up 0.77 percent, its highest since Jan. 17.

S&P/ASX 200 materials index soared to more-than-two-year high, as heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto gained more than 1 percent each.

Healthcare stocks lent further support to gains.

CSL Ltd added 3.5 percent, extending gains after it reported strong half-year earnings on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the telecom index dived 6.4 percent to its biggest closing low since Nov. 16, 2016, after Telstra Corp, Australia's largest telecom company, recorded a plunge in half-year profit.

Shares in Telstra hit their lowest in three months.

Vocus Group lost 4.7 percent and Australian shares in Spark New Zealand slid to their lowest in more than three weeks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 1.1 percent, or 80.05 points, at 7,099.98, posting its sharpest single-day drop since Nov. 9, 2016.

The index posted its biggest percentage drop since November as consumer confidence in New Zealand slipped in February.

Telecoms, utilities and material stocks dragged the index down, with Spark New Zealand shedding 4 percent while Fletcher Building dropped 2.7 percent.

Power generation company Meridian Energy hit a two-week low of 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)