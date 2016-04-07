(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, April 7 Australian shares rose 0.37 percent on Thursday, as a cautious tone by the Federal Reserve and rising oil prices underpinned risk assets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed to 4,964.10 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday as it bounced from one month lows.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.3 percent or 21 points to finish the session at 6755.23, flirting with but falling shy of a record high reached on Tuesday. (Melanie Burton; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)