(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE Jan 21 Australian shares ended up 0.5 percent on Thursday as investors piled into battered stocks following recent steep falls, though sentiment remained shaky with many regional markets turning lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 22.47 points to 4864 points at the close of trade.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.54 percent or 32.8 points to finish the session at 6,080.9. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)