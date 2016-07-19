(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, July 19 Australian shares finished down 0.1 percent on Tuesday, snuffing out an eight-session recovery rally following a slump after Britain's June vote to leave the European Union, while New Zealand shares extended gains to a fresh record.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had slipped by 7.2 points to finish at 5,451.30 at the close of trade, having edged up to the highest since last August at 5,466.40 earlier in the day.

The benchmark had climbed half a percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index punched out a new record at 7,154.83 on the close, up by 0.7 percent or 48.88 points.