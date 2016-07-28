(Updates to close)

MELBOURNE, July 28 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday to close just shy of a near one-year high, led by gains in miners and speculation that interest rates could be cut next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 16.9 points to close at 5,556.60. During trading on Wednesday, it touched 5,564.60, the highest level since Aug. 7, 2015.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index barely changed, up 0.1 percent or 4.45 points to finish the session at 7306.35 points. On Tuesday, it hit a record high of 7,325.27. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Borsuk)