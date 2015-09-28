(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australian shares closed higher on Monday as investors picked up beaten-down bank stocks, helping this market stand out in a sea of red across much of Asia.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4 percent, or 71.4 points, higher at 5,113.5. An encouraging outcome following last week's 2.5 percent drop. All Big Four banks chalked up solid gains, led by a 1.8 percent rise in Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent, or 11.8 points to 5,699.1. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)