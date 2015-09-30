Wellington, Oct 1 Australian shares are poised for a positive start on Thursday, tracking a rise on Wall Street, with the heavyweight natural resources sector likely to underpin gains on stronger commodity prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 1.4 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. The share price index futures rose 0.1 percent overnight, a 9.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent in the last session, but posted the biggest quarterly loss in four years. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index is seen starting cautiously, having dipped 0.3 percent on Wednesday. It also fell 2.3 percent in the quarter, a magnitude not seen since 2012. Pricing action may see exaggerated moves with China's financial markets closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)