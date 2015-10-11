UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Oct 12 Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday tracking a positive lead from Wall Street with miners likely to underpin gains following a commodity rally. The local share price index futures eased 0.3 percent, a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&PASX200 index. The benchmark shot up to a six-week peak on Friday in its strongest weekly performance in four years. BHP Billiton is expected to open around 0.8 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent higher in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February