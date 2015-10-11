SYDNEY, Oct 12 Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday tracking a positive lead from Wall Street with miners likely to underpin gains following a commodity rally. The local share price index futures eased 0.3 percent, a 30.7-point discount to the underlying S&PASX200 index. The benchmark shot up to a six-week peak on Friday in its strongest weekly performance in four years. BHP Billiton is expected to open around 0.8 percent higher after a gain in its U.S. ADRs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent higher in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)