SYDNEY Oct 15 Australian shares bounced on Thursday following three sessions of declines, though gains were capped by expectations some major banks may seek to raise their capital further.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 percent to 5,230 at the close of trade, pulling away from a one-week trough of 5,164.2 plumbed on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.8 percent or 48.58 points to finish the session at 5,775.7, its highest in two months.