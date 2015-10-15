SYDNEY, Oct 16 Australian shares are poised to open higher taking a positive lead from Wall Street though gains could be capped due to falling iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is expected to open lower after its ADR fell 0.4 percent. Global miner Rio Tinto is set to release 3rd quarter production report later today. The local share price index futures rose 0.40 points to 5,247, a 17.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.6 percent higher at 5,230.0 in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.4 percent, or 25.2 points, to 5,800.8 in early trade. U.S. industrial production, consumer sentiment and capital flows data will be released later today. (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)