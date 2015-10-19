(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 19 Australian stocks closed flat on Monday as some weak economic figures from China undermined momentum from a massive rally in Westpac Banking Corp.

Data showed China's third quarter economic growth slowed to below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.5 points or 0.03 percent to 5,269.7. The benchmark has dropped 2.6 percent in 2015 amid concerns about slowing growth in Australia's biggest trade partner, China.

Westpac rose 3.7 percent when its shares resumed trading after a halt for raising capital.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 14.8 points or 0.3 percent to finish the session at 5,834.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)