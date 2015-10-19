SYDNEY, Oct 20 Australian shares are poised to slip on Tuesday, with worries about slowing growth in China, Australia's biggest trade partner, weighing on mining and energy stocks. Local share price index futures ended flat at 5,237.0, but that was a 32.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, pointing to a weaker opening. The benchmark ended barely changed on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,848.87 in early trade. Top Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining maintained its production guidance for the year to June 2016 to mine between 2.4 million and 2.6 million ounces of gold, despite outages in the first quarter after two workers died on the job. (Reporting by Sonali Paul, editing by G Crosse)