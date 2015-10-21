SYDNEY, Oct 22 Australian shares are set to fall
on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, while weak metals
and oil prices will likely put pressure on resources and
energy-related counters.
The local share price index futures fell 0.7
percent, a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
Wesfarmers Q1 retail sales are due later in the
day.
Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Malcolm Eddy to
speak in Sydney at 9:45 a.m.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely
changed at 5,920.35 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)