SYDNEY, Oct 22 Australian shares are set to fall on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, while weak metals and oil prices will likely put pressure on resources and energy-related counters. The local share price index futures fell 0.7 percent, a 36-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Wednesday. Wesfarmers Q1 retail sales are due later in the day. Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Malcolm Eddy to speak in Sydney at 9:45 a.m. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely changed at 5,920.35 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)