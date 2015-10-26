SYDNEY, Oct 27 Australian shares face a slightly weaker opening on Tuesday, with mining and energy stocks likely to fall under pressure from lower iron ore and oil prices on worries about waning demand in China and Europe. Local share price index futures inched up 0.1 percent to 5,335.0, but that was a 13-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 5,990.4 in early trade. Iron ore minnow BC Iron said on Tuesday it would trim its rail costs through an agreement that allows it to pay less to use Fortescue Metal Group's rail line when iron ore prices fall below $56 a tonne. Iron ore last traded at $50.80. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)