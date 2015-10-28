(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 28 Australian shares pared early losses on Wednesday after surprisingly subdued inflation reinforced speculation of more monetary easing, sending investors on a yield hunt.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged 0.2 percent lower to 5,335.2 at the close of trade, not far from a 2-1/2-month peak touched on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended a 12-session rally that had propelled it to all-time highs above 6,000, and closed a listless session 2.03 points down at 5,998.99.

