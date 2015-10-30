(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 30 Australian shares ended 0.5 percent lower on Friday for a fifth day of decline, as miners fell on concerns about demand from China and United States as growth slows while lower-than-expected bank profits hurt sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 27.46 points to 5,239.40 at the close of trade.

The index ended the week down around 2 percent, its biggest drop since the week of Sept. 21-25. But it had a monthly gain of 4.33 percent, the most since July.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.28 percent or 16.60 points to finish the session at 5,986.37.