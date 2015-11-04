SYDNEY, Nov 5 Australian shares are expected to trade flat on Thursday as new suggestions of a December U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve keep the brakes on bargain hunting. Overnight declines in the oil price and on Wall Street will likely add to the downward pressure. The local share price index futures were up 5.0 points at 5,222.0, a 21.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, before the start of trading. The benchmark rose 3.1 points to 5,242.3 a day earlier. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 4.5 points or 0.1 percent at 6,066.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double-click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by James Dalgleish)