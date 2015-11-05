UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares closed lower on Thursday with bank stocks providing the biggest drag.
National Australia Bank, which traded ex-dividend, ended 4.5 percent lower, while the other major banks were down between 0.5 percent and 1.0 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9 percent, or 49.29 points, to 5,193.00.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ended up 0.04 percent, or 2.42 points, at 6,073.63 - a record closing high. Earlier, it scaled an intra-day all-time peak of 6,077.89. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts