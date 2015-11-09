UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Nov 10 Australian shares looked set to spiral lower on Tuesday, tracking a sell-off in global equities, after plunging to a one-month low in the previous session and tumbling commodities prices were likely to add to pressure on resources shares. Investors are bracing for a U.S. interest-rate hike and fretting about a persistent slowdown in China after disappointing trade figures there at the weekend. Share price index futures fell 1 percent, a 52-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.8 percent to 5,119.5 points on Monday. The index has fallen in seven out of the last 10 sessions. It is down 5 percent so far this year. On Tuesday, shareholders in port and rail giant Asciano vote on a $6.5 billion takeover by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management. The vote comes before the Australian antitrust regulator gives its ruling on the deal, and after another Australian port company, Qube, bought a 20-percent blocking stake in Asciano. Australian business confidence and mortage lending data is due out at 11:30 a.m. (0030 GMT). New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, please double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Louise Ireland)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts