SYDNEY, Nov 11 Australian stocks are set for a subdued start on Wednesday following an uninspiring performance on Wall Street, while softness in commodity prices could keep a lid on the resources sector. Pointing to a flat open, stock index futures edged up a mere 0.1 percent to 5,079.0, a 20.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was trading a touch firmer at 6,007.80. (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)