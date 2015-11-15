SYDNEY, Nov 16 Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday with investors likely to opt for safe-haven assets like government bonds following the attacks in Paris that left 129 people dead. Sentiment was already shaken after Friday's steep fall on Wall Street and sliding commodity prices. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open sharply lower after a 1.3 percent slide in its U.S. ADRs . The local share price index futures slipped 0.7 percent to 4,997, a 54.3-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Friday. The benchmark hit a 1-1/2 month trough in the last session which left it 3.1 percent lower for the week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.6 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)