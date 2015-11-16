(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 16 Australian shares slid 0.9 percent on Monday to their lowest level in 1-1/2 months led by selling in banking and industrial stocks as heightened risk aversion in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in Paris swept regional markets.

French warplanes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria on Sunday as police in Europe widened their investigations into coordinated attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people.

The S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 47.46 points to 5,003.80, extending Friday's 1.4 percent slide. Earlier, the benchmark dipped below 5,000 - a key psychological support - for the first time since late September.

The index skidded over 3 percent last week, its biggest drop since the week-ended Sept.4, and is on track for its worst monthly performance since August.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped to a 3-week low to finish the session down 0.5 percent or 27.36 points at 5,961.67. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)