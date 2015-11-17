(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 17 Australian shares jumped 2.3 percent on Tuesday in broad-based gains across all sectors as concerns about a fallout from the Paris attacks receded.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 114.38 points to 5,118.20 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed 0.9 percent lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.099 percent or 5.93 points to finish the session at 5,967.6. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)