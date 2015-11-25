(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 25 Australian shares fell for a second day on Wednesday, as rising global tensions hurt risk appetite after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.

The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.6 percent or 32.7 points to 5,193.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also declined 0.5 percent or 32.13 points to finish the session at 6,069.14. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)