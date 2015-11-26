(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 26 Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Thursday ending two sessions of losses with financial and healthcare stocks underpinning gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 17.01 points to end the session at 5,210.7. The benchmark dipped 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index also nudged up 0.3 percent or 18.76 points to finish the session at 6,087.900, not far from a record high touched earlier in the week. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)