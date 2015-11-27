(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Nov 27 Australian shares gave up early gains and finished slightly lower on Friday as declines in the prices of oil and iron ore dragged down resources, while weaker bank stocks also pressured the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 8.1 points or 0.2 percent at 5,202.6. The benchmark fell 1 percent for the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent or 13.1 points to finish the session at 6,101.0, up 1.5 percent for the week. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)