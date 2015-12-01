SYDNEY, Dec 2 Australian shares are set with a cautious start on Wednesday with falling iron ore prices likely to hit local resource stocks. Global miner BHP Billiton is expected to open around 0.8 percent lower, tracking a loss in its U.S. ADRs. Share price index futures YAPcm1 edged down 0.1 percent to 5,258, a 8.1-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. The benchmark surged 1.9 percent in the last session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index held near record highs in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)