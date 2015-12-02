(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 2 Australian shares edged down 0.15 percent on Wednesday on profit taking, with industrials weighing on the index although top performing banks minimised losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 7.8 points to 5,258.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark rose nearly 2 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.12 percent or 7.4 points to finish the session at 6,143.3. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)