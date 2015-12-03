SYDNEY, Dec 4 Australian shares look set for a rough ride on Friday after policy easing by the European Central Bank disappointed investors' high expectations, while a hike in U.S. interest rates seemed ever more likely this month. Stock markets across Europe and in the United States all fell sharply on Thursday. Oil prices managed a rare bounce but most other commodities stayed under pressure. Pointing to a poor start, share price index futures slid 1.5 percent to 5,155.0, a hefty discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index of 5,2227. The benchmark eased 0.6 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole)