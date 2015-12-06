SYDNEY, Dec 7 Australian shares are poised for a rebound on Monday with sentiment improving after upbeat U.S. payrolls data sparked a solid rally on Wall Street. Pointing to a firm start, share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 5,186.0, a 34.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Friday and was down 0.98 percent last week. Energy stocks, however, are unlikely to enjoy much relief after OPEC members failed to agree on a production ceiling, meaning supply could continue to depress oil prices. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a tad higher in early trade at 6,096.37. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kevin Liffey)