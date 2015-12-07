SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Dec 7 Australian shares
staged a broad rebound on Monday as a solid rise in U.S.
payrolls cheered investors, but weakness in oil prices weighed
on the energy sector.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 in November, a
healthy outcome that helped sooth jitters about a U.S. interest
rate hike later in the month.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 49.09 points, or 0.95
percent, to 5,200.70 by 0028 GMT. It was up as much as 1.5
percent earlier in the session.
Yet, the benchmark has only managed to reverse some of
Friday's 1.5 percent decline, leaving it back in the middle of a
well-worn range.
"There is no clear direction or any real conviction in being
short or long," said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG.
With the year-end looming and uncertainty over the effect of
the Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade, many investors are
taking a cautious approach.
The big four banks were all higher on Monday, led by a 1.6
percent rise in Commonwealth Bank of Australia. BHP
Billiton climbed 0.8 percent.
The notable underperformer was the oil & gas sector, which
remained under a cloud after OPEC members failed to agree on a
production ceiling, meaning supply could continue to depress oil
prices.
Santos fell 7.1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum
slipped 1.7 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index was relatively flat
after falling 0.5 percent in Friday's session. The benchmark
inched up 0.03 percent, or 1.81 points, to 6,096.63.
New Zealand subsidiaries of Australian banks were among the
biggest gainers, with Westpac rising 1.2 percent.
Telecommunication company Spark NZ eased 0.3
percent after announcing it was acquiring privately-owned IT
infrastructure company CCL.
Contact Energy fell more than 5.0 percent to its
lowest in over a year after the electricity company said its
commercial and industrial sales volume for November was lower
than last year.
(Reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY and Charlotte Greenfield in
WELLINGTON)