(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 7 Australian shares faded in afternoon trade on Monday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.08 percent or 4.1 points at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent or 30.4 points to finish the session at 6,064.4. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)