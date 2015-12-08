* Oil hits 7-year low on OPEC unease
* No end in sight for supply glut
* Resources stocks weaker across the board
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 8 Australian shares fell
to their lowest intraday level in three weeks on Tuesday as
tumbling oil and base metals prices dragged resources stocks
sharply lower.
Overnight, oil prices skidded to their lowest level
in seven years after a meeting of members of the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries ended in disagreement over
production cuts and without a reference to its output ceiling.
Meanwhile iron ore, Australia's biggest export earner,
continued trading around the multi-year lows which have put
pressure on the industry throughout 2015 amid expecations
Chinese demand will shrink next year.
By 0126 GMT, the S&P/ASX 200 index was down 36.4
points or 0.7 percent at 5,118.3, its lowest since Nov. 18. The
benchmark is down 5.4 percent so far this year.
"The oil prices and energy stocks have developed their own
bit of momentum and it's difficult to know where it's going to
stop," said Angus Nicholson, a market analyst at IG Markets.
"There's nothing stopping the huge supply of oil coming into
the market."
Oil Search led energy stocks lower, down 16
percent, after rival Woodside Petroleum said it
cancelled takeover talks. Woodside fell 4 percent.
Santos slumped 14 percent, hitting its lowest since 2000, as
investors revalued the stock before a batch of new shares issued
in a capital raising begin trading on Friday.
Among the beneficiaries of the lower oil price, Qantas
Airways rose 5 percent thanks to cheaper fuel, while
road owner Transurban added 1 percent.
Broader resources also fell, in line with the prices of iron
ore and other base metals. BHP Billiton was down 4.6
percent and rival Rio Tinto shed 3.4 percent, while BHP
spinoff South32 dipped 6.3 percent.
Banks fared better. Westpac Banking Corp and
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group were 1 percent
weaker, while Commlonwealth Bank of Australia and National
Australia Bank declined about 0.5 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent or 16.3 points to 6,048.1.
Health stocks led the declines, with technology-focused
Orion Health Group falling 2.4 percent and medical
devices company Fisher and Paykel Healthcare losing 1.6
percent. Property fund Vital Healthcare rose 1.09
percent after settling a strategic land acquisition.
Telecommunications companies also fell, with Spark NZ
and Chorus both fell 1.29 percent.
Air New Zealand rose 0.72 percent after signing a
memorandum of understanding with Argentina's tourism body last
week.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Charlotte Greenfield)