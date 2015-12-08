(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 8 Australian shares hit a three-week trough on Tuesday as tumbling oil and base metals prices dragged resource stocks sharply lower.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 47.1 points or 0.9 percent at 5,108.6, its lowest since Nov. 17. The benchmark is down 5.6 percent this year.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 29.4 points or 0.5 percent to finish the session at 6,035.0. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)