SYDNEY, Dec 9 Australian shares are likely to extend losses on Wednesday, hauled down by weak oil prices and concerns about global economic growth. Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent to 5,081.0, a 27.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Tuesday. The benchmark dropped 0.9 percent in the last session. Investors are awaiting an unscheduled market briefing by services company Spotless Group. Its share price plumbed record lows this week following a profit warning. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch lower in early trade, having eased 0.5 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)