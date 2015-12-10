UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 10 Australian shares fell 0.84 percent on Thursday led by financials as stronger-than-expected jobs data further diminished the chances of a Reserve Bank rate cut.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 42.75 points to 5037.7 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.55 percent on Wednesday. The index is on track to post a third consecutive week of losses.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.21 percent or 13 points to finish the session at 6040.56. (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February