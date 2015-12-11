(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 11 Australian shares closed modestly lower on Friday but posted their biggest weekly loss in a month as a rout in global commodity prices took a heavy toll on the market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.16 percent, or 8.22 points, to 5,029.50, taking losses this week to a hefty 2.37 percent. The benchmark is down 7.05 percent so far this year.

New Zealand stocks fared better a day after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut the official cash rate to a matching record low of 2.5 percent.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.49 percent, or 29.38 points, to finish the session at 6,069.94. It was down a mere 0.41 percent on the week.