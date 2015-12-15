SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian shares look set to break a six-session losing streak on Wednesday following a global rally in stocks and risk assets, while a bounce in oil prices provided some relief to energy companies. The local share price index futures rose 1.1 percent to 4957.0, a 48-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Any gains would be welcome after the index hit its lowest in two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, ending at4,909.5. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Larry King)