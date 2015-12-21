UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY, Dec 22 Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Tuesday, drawing support from a stronger iron ore price. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent or 13 points at 5,082.0, a 28-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed little changed on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.36 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February