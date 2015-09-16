(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Sept 16 Australian shares ended 1.6 percent higher on Wednesday led by a broad-based rally amid upbeat sentiment heading into this week's crucial meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could deliver the first rate hike in nearly a decade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 80.46 points to 5,098.90 at the close of trade. The benchmark tumbled 1.5 percent to a three-week low on Tuesday.

Despite Wednesday's gains, the index is still down 5.8 percent this year so far and is trading near mid-2013 levels.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.28 percent or 15.58 points to finish the session at 5,667.97.