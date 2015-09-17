UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares ended 0.94 percent higher on Thursday in a surprisingly bullish session despite uncertainty ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve intrest rate decision later in the day.
The index gave back some gains after hitting a high of 5,194 earlier in the day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 47.9 points to 5,146.8 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed 1.6 percent higher on Wednesday and remains on track to post a second straight weekly gain.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5 percent or 26.3 points to finish the session at 5,694.2. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February