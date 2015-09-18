* Banks stocks lead rally

* Index on track to end week in black

* 135 shares up, 60 down and 5 unchanged (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Pauline Askin and Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Sept 18 Australian shares rose 0.5 percent, recovering from early losses on Friday following optimistic remarks from the central bank about the economy, although global growth concerns capped a strong rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve left rates unchanged.

RBA Governor Glenn Stevens gave an upbeat assessment of the economy, noting he was satisfied with the current monetary policy setting and comfortable with the level of the Australian dollar.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 28.18 points to 5,175.0 by 0227 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.94 percent on Thursday. The index is on track to post a second straight week of gains.

"The key issue here is the market is trying to digest the signal that the Fed has made. And that is, it's a bit too risky to lift rates right now," said Damien Hennessy, co-founder, Heurisic Investment Systems.

Banks led the rally with Commonwealth Bank, NAB and ANZ up 0.7 percent each.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining jumped 6.52 percent helped by a near two-week high gold price. [ID: nL4N11O134]

Majors miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were down about 0.3 percent each.

Energy-related shares were a mixed bag with LNG up 0.3 percent while Origin Energy fell 1.2 percent.

China, a major market for Australia, remained in focus after the Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.5 percent higher.

Referring to the global outlook, US Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank was focusing on the slowdown in China and emerging markets. [ID:nL4N11N5SH}

"There is a lot of uncertainty around at the moment in relation to the global growth outlook particularly as far as China is impacting," Hennessy said.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index rallied to four-week highs on Friday, underpinned by gains in utilities and industrial sectors.

Trading, however, was cautious following mixed results on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates.

Major electricity and gas distributor Vector rose 1.25 percent, while Meridian Energy added 0.7 percent. Telecom operator Spark bounced 1.1 percent higher, trimming the previous session's losses after it announced taking on new debt.

The index edged up 0.3 percent, or 15.71 points, to 5,709.940. It briefly touched 5,718.72, its highest since late August and was poised to show a gain of around 1 percent for the week.

(Reporting by Pauline Askin and Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer)